Saitama Sinkhole Attributed to Hydrogen Sulfide Corrosion

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel has concluded that a sinkhole that swallowed a truck in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, in January was created due to corrosion of a sewer pipe by hydrogen sulfide.

In an interim report released Thursday, the fact-finding panel set up by the prefectural government said soil is believed to have leaked into the sewer pipe through small gaps on chemically corroded upper portions of the pipe and created a hollow space above and that the underground space grew to eventually cause a prefectural road to collapse at an intersection in the city, north of Tokyo, on Jan. 28.

Hydrogen sulfide was detected in corroded concrete fragments recovered from the accident site.

Meanwhile, the panel stopped short of concluding whether the pipe ruptured before or after the road's collapse, mentioning both possibilities. It is expected to draw up a final report by the end of the year.

After receiving the interim report, Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono said in a statement that the prefectural government will continue to ask the central government to play an active role in tackling issues revealed by the accident, adding that he will strive to secure the safety of the prefecture's sewer system as its administrator.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]