Japan's Prince Hisahito Enjoys College Life

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Friday released photographs of Prince Hisahito taken on the campus of the University of Tsukuba ahead of the coming-of-age ceremony on Saturday, his 19th birthday.

The agency said that the prince, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne, has a fulfilling college life at the national university in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, with many friends.

The released nine photos include those showing Prince Hisahito riding a bicycle on the campus and observing plants and creatures at the university's green spaces.

The prince, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, became a student at the College of Biological Sciences of the university's School of Life and Environmental Sciences in April.

According to the agency, he attends classes on basic biology experiments, molecular and cellular biology and genetics. The prince participates in experiments and field work in groups.

