Japan, Australia Confirm Deeper Defense Cooperation

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Australia on Friday agreed to deepen bilateral defense cooperation, with China's increasing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region in mind.

The agreement was reached during their so-called two-plus-two security meeting in Tokyo.

Following Australia's decision to introduce an upgraded version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate, the two sides also agreed to improve their forces' interoperability and cooperation over ship construction and maintenance.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani from the Japanese side, and their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles.

Noting serious challenges in the region, including attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, Iwaya said at the meeting, "We hope to take the special strategic partnership between Japan and Australia to a higher level."

