Trump Signs Executive Order to Lower Japan Auto Tariffs to 15 Pct

Washington, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to implement a tariff deal with Japan, featuring a plan to lower the U.S. tariffs on auto imports from Japan to 15 pct from 27.5 pct.

The U.S. side will also revise the way it applies the 15 pct reciprocal tariffs on Japanese products.

Trump ordered Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to launch a procedure to modify the auto tariff rates within seven days of the tariff rate cut being published in the Federal Register.

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who was responsible for Japan's tariff negotiations with the United States, indicated that the reduced auto tariffs may be implemented within the next two weeks.

The executive order also included a plan for Japan to work on expanding rice imports from the United States by 75 pct within its current minimum access quota.

