Typhoon Peipah Lands on Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Peipah landed on western Japan on Friday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to warn people in many areas of landslides and other disasters from torrential rain.

The 15th typhoon of the season made landfall near the city of Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture, part of the Shikoku region, around 1 a.m. After traveling east along the Pacific coast later, it landed again on the northern part of Wakayama Prefecture in the Kinki region around 9 a.m. and crossed the Kii Peninsula in the region.

Toward Friday evening, the typhoon is expected to travel near the coast of the Tokai central region and move to areas off the Kanto eastern region.

With heavy rains seen hitting wide areas, including the Tohoku northeastern region to the Kinki region, the agency called for caution against landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers. Linear precipitation zones, or strings of rain clouds that often bring torrential rain, may form in Tokai, Kanto and the Koshin central region, it said.

Rainfall reached some 100 millimeters in one hour until 4 a.m. Friday near the town of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, part of Tohoku. The village of Shimokitayama in Nara Prefecture in the Kinki region recorded rainfall of 84.5 millimeters in one hour until 2:50 a.m. and 267 millimeters in the 12 hours until 9:20 a.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]