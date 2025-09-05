Typhoon Peipah Moves Eastward along Japan's Pacific Coast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Peipah moved eastward along Japan's Pacific coast on Friday before turning into an extratropical depression in the night, lashing heavy rains in the central prefecture of Shizuoka.

Linear precipitation zones, or strings of rain clouds that often bring torrential rain, formed in Shizuoka and Kanagawa Prefecture, west of Tokyo. Hourly rainfalls of 110-120 millimeters were reported at multiple locations in Shizuoka.

An emergency call was made that a man in his 80s in the Shizuoka city of Hamamatsu may have fallen in a waterway.

In the Shizuoka city of Makinohara, a large truck overturned and utility poles collapsed due to strong winds. Six houses were completely destroyed and 34 houses were partially damaged. Twenty-three people were injured.

High-speed train services were suspended for hours in some sections of the Tokaido Shinkansen line due to heavy rains.

