Man Served with New Warrant over Access to Comedian's Account

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department recently served a new arrest warrant on a man over unauthorized access to social media accounts of celebrities including a member of Japanese comedy duo Einstein.

The suspect, Tomonari Kubo, 32, allegedly entered usernames and passwords and logged in to the Instagram accounts of Naoki Inada, 40, the duo member, and a professional sports player without permission between July and October 2024.

Kubo is believed to have logged in to the account of Inada 16 times and that of the sports player once during the period.

According to the cybercrime division of the Tokyo police, Kubo apparently guessed their passwords from publicly available information such as their dates of birth.

A video streamer last year posted on social media a comment from a woman that Inada asked her in an Instagram direct message to send sexual images.

