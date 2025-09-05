Japan to Give Comprehensive Support for Crime Victims from 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government officially decided Friday to start a new system to provide comprehensive support for victims of serious crimes or bereaved families of such victims on Jan. 13, 2026.

The commencement date for a revised law stipulating the implementation of the system was approved at a cabinet meeting.

Under the relief system, which would be available only to crime-affected people who are expecting difficulties in making living, lawyers introduced by the Japan Legal Support Center, or Houteras, will undertake such tasks as filing damage reports and criminal complaints, negotiating a settlement, and seeking damages in court.

The government plans to recognize the eligibility for the assistance, basically free of charge, if an applicant's current assets do not exceed 3 million yen, people familiar with the matter said.

The revised comprehensive legal support law, enacted in April 2024, says victims of fatal offences, such as homicide and death-causing dangerous driving, and sexual assaults are covered by the new system.

