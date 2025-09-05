PM Ishiba Invites Trump to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday he has sent a letter inviting U.S. President Donald Trump to Japan, welcoming the bilateral tariff agreement that was formally signed the previous day.

The letter was delivered to Trump through Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is visiting the United States and has been handling the bilateral tariff negotiations, according to the prime minister.

"It is crucial for both Japan and the United States to implement the agreement promptly in good faith," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

He welcomed Trump's signing Thursday of an executive order lowering the U.S. reciprocal tariff rates on Japan, saying: "It was made possible with the understanding and support from many people. It's really fantastic."

From now on, the Japanese government will do its best to support small businesses affected by the U.S. tariffs, including in terms of financing, Ishiba said.

