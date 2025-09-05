Cabinet Member Asks for Early LDP Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki on Friday called on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to hold a leadership election at an early date.

Suzuki became the first member of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet to request an early leadership election for the party, led by Ishiba.

"I'll sign a document demanding an extraordinary presidential election and submit it," Suzuki said in a blog post. "It is intolerable for politics to stall. The party needs to unite and restart from scratch in order to restore trust in the LDP," he said.

Before his post, Suzuki met with Ishiba at the prime minister's office. He is believed to have informed the prime minister of his plans.

Suzuki is a member of an LDP faction led by Former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who on Wednesday expressed his intention to seek an early leadership election for the party.

