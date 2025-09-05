Japan's Rice Price Outlook Index Surges in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--A diffusion index that shows the outlook for rice prices in Japan logged its largest increase in August since the monthly survey began in March 2012, an industry group said Friday.

The index that predicts rice prices over the next three months surged 23 points from the previous month to 69, according to the group, which includes the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh.

The rise came after the JA group increased advance payments for rice to farmers.

The index is based on a survey of 180 respondents, including rice producers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, who were asked about their rice price outlook over the next three months. For the August survey, valid responses totaled 131.

When the index reads 50, rice prices are expected to be at "roughly the same level" as current prices. If it nears 100, views are stronger that rice prices will be "higher in the future."

