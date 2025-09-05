Japan Minimum Hourly Wages to Average 1,121 Yen in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Minimum hourly wages in Japan's 47 prefectures will average 1,121 yen in fiscal 2025, the labor ministry said Friday.

The average will be up by a record 66 yen from the previous year amid intensifying competition for labor force, bigger than the 63 yen recommended last month by the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister.

Of the 47 prefectures, 39 are set to raise minimum wages by more than the recommended level.

For the recommendations of minimum wage hike levels, the 47 prefectures were divided into three groups based on their economic power, with an increase of 63 yen proposed for the top and middle-tier groups and 64 yen for the bottom-tier group.

The biggest increase will be 82 yen in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, followed by 81 yen in neighboring Oita and 80 yen in Akita, northeastern Japan. All three prefectures were in the lowest group.

