Hitachi to Boost Power Grid Equipment Production in U.S.

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. has announced a plan for a Swiss unit to invest over 1 billion dollars by fiscal 2027 to bolster its production capacity for power grid equipment in the United States.

The investment by the subsidiary, Hitachi Energy Ltd., is aimed at meeting growing power demand as the number of artificial intelligence data centers is increasing in the United States under the AI promotion policy of the administration of President Donald Trump.

While Hitachi is expanding its power grid infrastructure investment globally, the unit's plan is unrelated to Japan's 550-billion-dollar investments in and loans to the United States agreed in the two countries' tariff negotiations.

Of its planned investment, Hitachi Energy will spend 457 million dollars on the construction of a new transformer plant in Virginia. The company plans to use the remaining amount to expand existing facilities.

The investment is expected to create thousands of new jobs in the United States.

