Ishiba Vows to Draw Up Economic Package in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that his government will draw up an economic package, including measures to reduce the impact of higher prices, this autumn.

Ishiba, speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, also said his ruling coalition will promote talks with opposition parties on a proposed cash handout.

The comments by Ishiba signaled his strong intention to stay in office as he faces pressure from within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to step down as party chief.

The ruling coalition promised to provide 20,000 yen to 40,000 yen in cash per person as part of its campaign pledges for July's parliamentary election.

"The ruling parties will discuss the matter while taking state finances into consideration and promote talks with opposition parties," Ishiba said.

