Japanese Singer Yukio Hashi Dies at 82

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Hashi, a popular Japanese male singer, died of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday. He was 82.

Hashi, a native of Tokyo, made his debut in 1960, when he was a 17-year-old high school student.

His debut song, "Itakogasa," which he sang while in kimono, became a big hit. His other popular songs included "Itsudemo Yume Wo", a duet with actress Sayuri Yoshinaga.

He appeared 19 times in "Kohaku Uta Gassen," a famed year-end music show broadcast by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, as well as many films and television drama series as an actor.

In May 2023, he withdrew from show business mainly due to a decline in his vocal skills before making a comeback about a year later. In May this year, Hashi said he had Alzheimer's disease.

