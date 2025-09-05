Japan, Australia Vow to Deepen Defense Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Australia on Friday agreed to deepen defense cooperation between the two countries to counter China's growing military threat in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

Japan and Australia will develop cooperation to strengthen joint deterrence, the ministers said in a joint statement.

The ministers agreed that foreign and defense officials from the two sides will step up discussions on threats from Russia and North Korea in addition to China.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani from the Japanese side, and their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles.

The two side welcomed Australia's decision to introduce a warship based on an upgraded version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate, a vessel capable of carrying common equipment with the U.S. military.

