Japan Defense Chief to Make 1st Visit to S. Korea in 10 Years

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani will visit South Korea for three days from Monday to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu-back, the Japanese Defense Ministry has announced.

This will be the first visit to South Korea by a Japanese defense chief in 10 years. It will also be the first time since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's inauguration that the two countries' defense ministers have met in person.

Nakatani and Ahn are expected to discuss defense cooperation between Japan and South Korea and between the two Asian countries and the United States.

During the upcoming visit, Nakatani is scheduled to give a speech at the Seoul Defense Dialogue 2025 conference. He is expected to reiterate the OCEAN vision for stronger defense cooperation among Indo-Pacific countries that share common values.

