Japanese Cabinet Member Asks for Early LDP Election

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki on Friday called on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to hold a leadership election at an early date.

Suzuki became the first member of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet to request an early leadership election for the party, led by Ishiba.

The party has asked member lawmakers and prefectural chapters to express their positions on the proposed election by 3 p.m. on Monday. About 40 pct of LDP lawmakers are expected to support an early election.

Suzuki is a member of a faction led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who has pledged to submit a written request for the election.

After meeting with Ishiba on Friday morning, Suzuki said on a blog post, "It is necessary for the party to unite and start from scratch to restore trust."

