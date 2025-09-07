Japan Eyes 2 Types of "Furusato Jumin" Registration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry is considering two types of registration under the planned "furusato jumin (hometown resident)" registration system for the so-called connected population, or people who are continuously involved in areas where they do not live.

The ministry assumes "basic" and "premium" registrations, depending on the degree of involvement. It expects this differentiation to encourage more people to become deeply involved in local communities.

The furusato jumin system is included in the government's basic vision for regional revitalization, adopted in June. Those who wish to register under the system will be able to do so via a smartphone app.

Basic registration is eyed for people who contribute to regional revitalization by repeatedly visiting, purchasing local products and making "furusato nozei" donations.

Premium registration would target people who engage in volunteer activities or side jobs in rural areas or have homes in both rural and urban areas. These people are expected to help maintain local communities.

