Victims of 2018 Hokkaido Quake Mourned on 7th Anniversary

Atsuma, Hokkaido, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held Saturday for the victims of an earthquake that killed 44 people in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido seven years ago.

During the ceremony in the town of Atsuma, where 37 of the victims died, about 140 attendees, including bereaved relatives, offered prayers for the victims.

"Endless sorrow still wells up," said Atsuma Mayor Shoichiro Miyasaka. "We will move forward together, sharing future visions with residents," Miyasaka added, expressing his determination to rebuild and develop the town.

Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki attended the event and delivered words of condolence.

The earthquake occurred at 3:07 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2018, recording up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale. It partially or fully destroyed more than 2,300 houses. The 44 victims included three secondary deaths.

