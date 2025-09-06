13 LDP Chapters Set to Ask for Early Leadership Election; 7 Will Not

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Shizuoka and Aomori prefectural chapters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Saturday to send a written request for an early party presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Fukui and Okinawa prefectural chapters decided not to make such a request.

With the latest decisions, 13 prefectural chapters are now set to request an early election, while seven will not.

Party rules stipulate that a leadership election can be held if requested by more than half of the party's 295 lawmakers and 47 prefectural chapters.

LDP lawmakers and prefectural chapters who want an early leadership election have until Monday to submit written requests for it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]