17 LDP Chapters to Ask for Early Leadership Poll; 8 Will Not

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Shizuoka, Aomori, Nara, Shiga, Yamanashi and Saitama prefectural chapters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party each decided Saturday to send a written request for an early party presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Fukui, Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectural chapters decided not to make such a request.

With these latest decisions, 17 prefectural chapters are now set to request an early election, while eight will not.

Party rules stipulate that a leadership election can be held if requested by more than half of the party's 295 lawmakers and 47 prefectural chapters, which means 172.

LDP lawmakers and prefectural chapters who want an early leadership election have until Monday to submit written requests for it.

