Team Mirai in Spotlight with Aim to Update Democracy with Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Team Mirai, a new Japanese political party led by Takahiro Anno, is attracting attention with its aim to digitally update democracy.

Officially recognized as a political party after the House of Councillors election in July, Team Mirai looks to use digital technology to promote political reforms, such as facilitating participation in politics and making public funds used by politicians more transparent.

"It's important in democracy to listen to various voices," the 34-year-old leader says.

Anno studied under leading artificial intelligence researcher Yutaka Matsuo, professor at the University of Tokyo, became an AI engineer and launched an AI startup. He also ran in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial election, winning about 150,000 votes despite not having political experience, thanks to his use of AI to create policy pledges.

In the election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Team Mirai garnered over 2 pct of proportional representation votes, clearing the legal requirement for becoming a political party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]