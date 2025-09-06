Japan's Tariff Negotiator Denies Trump Discretion over Investments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's chief tariff negotiator denied Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump will have full discretion over how to allocate Japan's offer of 550 billion dollars in investments and loans, which is part of the two countries' tariff agreement.

Upon returning from the United States, Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda Airport that Trump will choose from projects proposed by a U.S. investment committee based on discussions by a Japan-U.S. consultation committee.

Akazawa made the remarks after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC on Friday that Trump has "complete discretion" over where the Japanese money will go.

Akazawa stressed that Japan will be involved in selecting projects that use the Japanese money, and called on the press to avoid "vague" reports.

During Akazawa's recent U.S. trip, the Japanese and U.S. governments released a joint statement and a memorandum on Japanese investments in and loans to the United States. Trump then signed an executive order to implement the tariff deal with Japan, including lower reciprocal tariffs and auto levies.

