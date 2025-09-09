Development of Self-Driving Tractors Accelerating in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--As the development of self-driving technologies picks up speed in Japan, agricultural machinery is not being left behind.

Amid serious labor shortages, improving the efficiency of farming operations is an urgent issue for the agricultural industry.

Major Japanese farm machinery makers are rushing to put to practical use fully unmanned tractors that are monitored remotely.

Preparations to launch such tractors are accelerating, backed by the government's moves to develop legislation aimed at allowing self-driving tractors to travel on public and farm roads, which would remove a major bottleneck.

In July, Yanmar Agribusiness Co., a unit of Yanmar Holdings Co., unveiled to the public an unmanned tractor operated remotely from an indoor facility of Kyoto University.

