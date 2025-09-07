Wheelchair Tennis Star Tokito Oda Completes Career Golden Slam

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese wheelchair tennis star Tokito Oda completed his career Golden Slam by winning his first U.S. Open men's singles title on Saturday.

Oda, 19, became the youngest player to achieve the feat of winning all of the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Paralympic titles.

Among Japanese wheelchair tennis players in the past, Shingo Kunieda achieved this feat.

In Saturday's wheelchair men's singles final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, Oda defeated Gustavo Fernandez 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 to claim his seventh title at a Grand Slam tournament.

In the wheelchair women's singles final the same day, Japan's Yui Kamiji beat China's Li Xiaohui 0-6, 6-1, 6-3 to mark her third U.S. Open title and 11th Grand Slam title.

