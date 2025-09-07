Akio Fujimoto's "Lost Land" Wins Special Prize at Venice

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A film directed by Japan's Akio Fujimoto won the Special Orizzonti Jury Prize at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

The film, "Lost Land," is based on the experiences of the Rohingya people, a Muslim minority persecuted in Myanmar. It is scheduled for release in Japan next spring.

In his speech at the awards ceremony on Saturday evening, Fujimoto called for support for the Rohingya people who appeared in his film, hoping that their talent will gain worldwide recognition.

The Golden Lion, the best film award at Venice, was given to Jim Jarmusch's "Father Mother Sister Brother," and the the Silver Lion, or Grand Jury Prize, to Kaouther Ben Hania's "The Voice of Hind Rajab," which is based on the true story of a girl who was killed in Gaza.

