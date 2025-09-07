Farm Min. Koizumi Likely Advises PM Ishiba to Step Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi had likely advised Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to voluntarily step down in order to prevent a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, it was learned Sunday.

On Saturday night, Koizumi and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga together visited the official residence of the prime minister. While Suga left after about 30 minutes, Koizumi stayed there for about two hours.

During the meeting, Koizumi urged Ishiba to avoid Monday's process of confirming the will of LDP lawmakers on whether to hold an early party leadership election, informed sources said.

Koizumi has made it clear that he is against the idea of dissolving the House of Representatives for a snap election, which Ishiba has hinted at amid growing calls from within the LDP for his resignation.

In 2021, Koizumi encouraged Suga, then prime minister, to step down, before Suga announced his intention not to run in the LDP presidential election in September that year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]