INTERVIEW: Ex-Lawmaker with ALS Calls for Politics to Ensure Right to Live

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--In a recent written interview with Jiji Press, Yasuhiko Funago, a former House of Councillors lawmaker with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, called for politics to guarantee the right to "live until the end."

The retired lawmaker of Reiwa Shinsengumi, an opposition party, served one six-year term in the Upper House before deciding not to seek re-election in this July's election.

In the interview, conducted in writing as he cannot speak, Funago expressed strong concern about social pressures that could make it difficult for people with severe illnesses and disabilities to live.

Funago referred to an incident in November 2019, after he became a lawmaker, in which a doctor killed an ALS patient at her request, sparking reactions on the internet, such as calls for the legalization of euthanasia and sympathy for those who have to live in suffering.

"Such thinking makes it hard for people with intractable diseases and severe disabilities to express a desire to live," he pointed out.

