Japanese Princess Aiko Attends Disaster-Related Conference

Niigata, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko attended on Sunday the 10th national conference on disaster management, held in the central Japan city of Niigata.

The young princess, daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, was the first Imperial Family member to take part in the annual event.

Princess Aiko joined two sessions, both related to the January 2024 major earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan.

While taking notes, the princess attentively listened to other participants discussing issues such as measures to support people in need in times of disasters and challenges facing disaster victims.

Princess Aiko was impressed to find that the conference was attended by young people as well, a person accompanying the princess said.

