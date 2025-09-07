PM Ishiba to Resign after July Election Defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday announced his resignation following his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's major defeat in the July House of Councillors election.

At a hastily called press conference in the afternoon, Ishiba said he has decided to resign as president of the LDP, meaning he will also step down as prime minister.

Ishiba is believed to have found it difficult to remain in office as calls for his resignation grew within the LDP after the election defeat.

The LDP will now hold an extraordinary leadership election to select Ishiba's successor. Ishiba is expected to leave office after his successor is elected prime minister at an extraordinary Diet session.

Potential candidates to succeed Ishiba include agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, former economic security ministers Sanae Takaichi, 64, and Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, and former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69.

