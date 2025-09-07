PM Ishiba to Resign after July Election Defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday announced his resignation following his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's crushing defeat in the July House of Councillors election.

At a hastily called press conference, Ishiba said he has decided to resign as president of the LDP, meaning he will also step down as prime minister.

Ishiba is believed to have found it difficult to remain in office as calls for his resignation grew within the LDP.

Ishiba took office in October 2024 and dissolved the House of Representatives later that month for a snap election. However, the LDP-Komeito coalition failed to maintain its Lower House majority in the election, in the aftermath of a high-profile political funds scandal involving LDP factions.

Despite running a minority government, Ishiba secured the enactment of the government's fiscal 2025 budget by gaining support from some opposition lawmakers.

