Ishiba's Departure to Result in Longer Economic Policy Stagnation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--In the wake of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's decision to step down, the country's economic policies are likely to remain stalled for an extended period.

The confusion within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over whether Ishiba, also LDP president, should resign or not has already created a political vacuum, and it will be difficult to advance important policies before a new administration is launched after the election of a new LDP leader to replace Ishiba, political watchers said.

The compilation of economic measures aimed at mitigating the impact of high U.S. tariffs and addressing higher prices at home is likely to be delayed substantially, they said.

At a press conference Sunday, Ishiba announced his decision to step down, after the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, lost their combined majority in the House of Councillors in the July 20 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. The coalition lost its control of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in last October's general election.

On Friday, Ishiba said that the government plans to draw up economic measures this autumn, showing his eagerness to hold policy talks with opposition parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]