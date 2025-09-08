Sale Starts after Hanshin Clinch Japan Baseball Title

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--A weeklong sale began on Monday at Hanshin department stores in western Japan to celebrate the Hanshin Tigers' victory in Japanese professional baseball's Central League.

The sale at the chain's flagship store in the city of Osaka features lucky bags and special items that include food and clothing.

Limited items with a special logo are also available. They include a crystal shaped like a baseball, priced at 275,000 yen, with a maximum 30 pieces available.

From early morning, customers made a long line to get the commemorative sale goods, prompting the store to open 30 minutes ahead of its usual schedule.

A ceremony took place before the opening, featuring To-Lucky, the baseball team's mascot, and a performance of support song "Rokko Oroshi" by a brass band.

