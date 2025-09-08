Kyoto Univ. Develops Protein to Help Remove Cancer Cells

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Kyoto University research group has developed a new type of protein that marks out cancer cells for easier removal.

Every day, more than 10 billion cells in the human body fulfill their role and die, and are eaten and removed by immune cells called macrophages. When the unnecessary cells accumulate instead of dying, due to aging and other factors, this leads to various health issues such as cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The research group developed Crunch, short for Connector for Removal of Unwanted Cell Habitat, a protein that binds to unwanted cells to make it easier for macrophages to pick out their target.

By modifying the Crunch protein’s structure, it can latch onto different types of unwanted cells.

Mice with skin cancer or autoimmune diseases were injected with Crunch protein. The team confirmed that harmful cells, such as cancer cells, either exhibited suppressed growth or were reduced in number.

