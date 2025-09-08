Japan LDP's Motegi to Join Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday told reporters that he plans to run in the next leadership election of the Japanese ruling party.

"Our party is in the biggest crisis since its establishment," the 69-year-old said. "We must form a united front and create a new LDP as soon as possible."

Motegi, who is the first to announce plans to run in the election, said that he is "convinced" that he will be able to collect 20 signatures from party members necessary to file his candidacy.

The LDP will hold an extraordinary leadership election to fill the vacancy that will be left by the resignation of the current president, Shigeru Ishiba, the country's prime minister. He announced on Sunday that he will step down.

On Monday, the LDP also held an executive meeting and began discussions on when and how the extraordinary election will be held. The executives are seen reaching a decision as early as Tuesday.

