Nikkei Briefly Up 800 Points after Ishiba's Decision to Quit

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly gained over 800 points Monday morning, following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's announcement of his decision to resign.

At 9:34 a.m., the Nikkei stood at 43,819.83, up 801.08 points, or 1.86 pct, from Friday.

After Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, announced Sunday that he will step down, a wide range of issues attracted buying in Monday's trading on the back of growing investor hopes for economic measures that may be implemented under the next administration.

"Buying was triggered by anticipation that the new administration will draw up an expansionary fiscal policy given that cooperation with opposition parties remains key as the LDP-led ruling coalition runs a minority government," an official of a Japanese asset management company said.

Following the LDP's rout in the July 20 House of Councillors election, Ishiba faced growing calls to step down from within the party.

