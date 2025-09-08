Prince Hisahito Visits Ise Jingu after Coming-of-Age Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Ise, Mie Pref., Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prince Hisahito visited Ise Jingu, a shinto shrine complex in the city of Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Monday to report the completion of his coming-of-age ceremony.

Wearing a morning coat, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko first visited the "Geku" outer shrine, before proceeding to the "Naiku" inner shrine, where "Amaterasu Omikami," the ancestral Shinto deity of the Imperial Family, is enshrined.

At the Naiku, he nervously but steadily walked along the approach to the "Shogu" main sanctuary passing in front of the "Kaguraden" hall for ceremonial music. He then worshipped at the gate to the "Shoden" main divine palace, offering a "tamagushi" sacred tree branch in prayer.

Later, the prince visited the tomb of Emperor Jinmu, the legendary first emperor of Japan, in the city of Kashihara in the neighboring prefecture of Nara, and made a tamagushi offering. He is set to return to Tokyo in the evening after the two-day western Japan trip.

Prince Hisahito, second in line to the throne, underwent his coming-of-age ceremony on Saturday.

