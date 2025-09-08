China Slaps Sanctions on Japanese Lawmaker Seki Hei

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday that it is imposing an entry ban and other sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), for interfering in China's internal affairs and seriously damaging its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The measures against Seki, a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, are based on China's antiforeign sanctions law.

The ministry criticized him for spreading misinformation about Taiwan, the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, and history issues. The islands are claimed by China.

It also slammed Seki's visit to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead. The shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by neighboring countries such as China and South Korea.

The sanctions also include an entry ban on Seki's family, the freezing of his assets in China and a ban on exchanges and transactions with groups and individuals in the country.

