Olympus Fails to Declare 30 B. Yen in Taxable Income

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Olympus Corp. failed to report some 30 billion yen in taxable income over the two years through March 2024, people familiar with tax authorities’ investigation into the Japanese precision equipment maker said Monday.

The company was ordered by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau to pay some 11 billion yen in back tax and penalties, the people said.

Olympus reported profits after deducting losses incurred by Evident, a subsidiary, under a group taxation rule, but the tax bureau said the rule was not applicable to the unit, the people said.

Evident, which took over Olympus’ science business, including microscopes, in a spinoff in 2022, was sold to a U.S. investment fund in 2023.

Olympus told Jiji Press that the company accepted tax authorities’ position on the issue sincerely and paid the additional taxes although its view conflicts with tax authorities’.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]