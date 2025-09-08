Retailer Yodobashi Warned for Cutting Payments to Subcontractors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Monday warned Yodobashi Camera Co. for inappropriately reducing payments to subcontractors commissioned to make private brand goods of the electronics retailer.

The antimonopoly watchdog issued a recommendation urging Yodobashi Camera to prevent future violations of the subcontract law.

According to the FTC, Yodobashi Camera made payments that were lower than the agreed amounts to six manufacturers of store brand home appliances between January 2024 and March 2025, on the pretext of rebates.

The retailer also made lower-than-agreed payments for home appliance repair and computer customer support services. The amount underpaid totaled more than 13 million yen.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Agency, which had been investigating the case, asked the FTC in July to issue a recommendation against Yodobashi Camera. The company is believed to have already compensated the businesses for the underpaid amounts.

