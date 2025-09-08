Japanese Princess Aiko Visits Niigata Reconstruction Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Nagaoka, Niigata Pref., Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko visited a reconstruction promotion facility in a former village heavily damaged by a powerful earthquake in 2004, as part of her trip to Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

The princess, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, viewed post-disaster photos and videos about the reconstruction of the former village of Yamakoshi, now part of the city of Nagaoka.

She talked with three local guides, who share with people their experiences of the earthquake.

"You must have gone through a difficult time," Princess Aiko said to one of the three, Shizuko Seki, 71, who talked to the princess about her experience of living in temporary housing.

In the city of Ojiya earlier on Monday, the princess visited a facility that exhibits "nishikigoi" ornamental carp, the symbol of reconstruction after the earthquake. After touring the facility, she released carp into the pond.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]