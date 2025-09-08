Motegi, Hayashi to Run in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday announced his candidacy in the Japanese ruling party's upcoming leadership election, while Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is also planning to throw his hat in the ring.

In addition to Motegi, 69, and Hayashi, 64, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, is also mulling a possible bid.

The LDP is set to hold an extraordinary leadership election to fill the vacancy that will be left by the resignation of the current party president, Shigeru Ishiba, the country's prime minister. He announced on Sunday that he would step down.

The party is expected to hold the election on Oct. 4, with a full-scale format involving rank-and-file party members and supporters nationwide in addition to member lawmakers. Details of the election format will be decided Tuesday.

"Our party is in the biggest crisis since its founding," Motegi told reporters. "We must form a united front and create a new LDP as soon as possible."

