3 Lawmakers Offer to Quit Nippon Ishin over Leadership Rift

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Three members of Japanese opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, submitted their resignations from the party Monday over dissatisfaction with its new leadership team.

Specifically, the trio--Tadashi Morishima, Hiroki Abe and Takeshi Saiki--cited disagreements with Nippon Ishin co-chief Fumitake Fujita's party management.

In a joint press conference by the three lawmakers, Morishima said that Nippon Ishin had "lost its reformist stance" following the return of Fujita, who is close to former party head Nobuyuki Baba, and former party parliamentary affairs chief Takashi Endo to Nippon Ishin's leadership team.

Abe expressed disagreement with Nippon Ishin's signature stance on social security reform, while Saiki said that some in the party were seeking to join the ruling bloc, arguing that the party "shouldn't easily join the coalition."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]