Crime Lab Worker Accused of 130 Improper DNA Analyses

Newsfrom Japan

Saga, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--A worker at the crime laboratory of the Saga prefectural police in southwestern Japan is believed to have conducted 130 improper DNA analyses, it has been learned.

The Saga police have sent papers on the employee, in his 40s, to prosecutors and slapped him with disciplinary dismissal.

The employee admitted to the allegations and apologized for causing great inconvenience, Saga police sources said.

According to the sources, the employee allegedly fabricated DNA analyses and falsified analysis dates between June 2017 and October 2024. The results of 16 of the improper analyses were submitted to prosecutors as evidence, including in sexual assault and attempted murder cases.

The problem came to light during the process of approving a DNA analysis result on Oct. 16 last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]