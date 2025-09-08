Latest "Demon Slayer" Film Earns 30 B. Yen at Box Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The latest film in the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" anime franchise topped 30 billion yen in box-office revenue in the first 52 days of its release, according to a post on the movie's official X account.

The first part of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle" trilogy, released in July, had earned 31.42 billion yen as of Sunday.

According to movie information provider Kogyo Tsushinsha, topping Japan's all-time cinema box-office rankings is "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train," released in 2020 with 40.75 billion yen, followed by Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki's "Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi," or Spirited Away, which hit the screen in 2001 and earned 31.68 billion yen.

The Demon Slayer anime franchise is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga series that follows the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado as he battles demons, who killed his family.

The new film topped 10 billion yen in box-office revenue in the first eight days and 22 billion yen in the first 25 days.

