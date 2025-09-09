Shizuoka Tornado Estimated One of Strongest in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--A tornado that struck the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka on Friday was estimated to be one of the strongest in the country, with an instantaneous wind speed of 75 meters per second, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The estimate, released on Monday based on a field survey by the agency, corresponds to JEF3, the third strongest level from the top on the six-level Japanese Enhanced Fujita Scale, a measure of tornado intensity.

The tornado swept through the area between the city of Makinohara and the neighboring town of Yoshida, both in Shizuoka. It touched down around 12:50 p.m. on Friday, tearing off exterior wall components of steel-framed stores and snapping utility poles.

Separately, a blast of wind that formed in the city of Kakegawa, also in Shizuoka, about 20 minutes earlier was also likely to have been a tornado, the agency said. It was estimated to be JEF2 on the scale, with an instantaneous wind speed of 55 meters per second, averaged over three seconds.

These coincided with Typhoon Peipah passing along the Pacific coast of Shizuoka on Friday.

