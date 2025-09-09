Sony Financial Group to Be Listed on TSE Prime Section Sept. 29

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Monday that it has approved the listing of Sony Financial Group Inc. on its top-tier Prime section Sept. 29.

Following the stock listing, Tokyo-based Sony Financial, now fully owned by Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony Group Corp., will aim to strengthen its ability to procure funds and increase its customers through investments in growth areas.

No new share placement or secondary share offering is planned. Meanwhile, Sony Group shareholders will receive one Sony Financial share for each of their Sony Group shares.

This is the first time a system will be applied in which large companies receive preferential tax treatment when they spin off operations while retaining certain equity stakes in the new entities.

Sony Financial will become an equity-method affiliate of Sony Group, whose ownership in the firm will fall below 20 pct through the stock listing.

