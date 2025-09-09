FOCUS: No Drive for Regime Change in Japan despite LDP Turmoil

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--While a parliamentary vote to nominate Japan's next prime minister is expected soon, opposition parties lack momentum to oust the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party from power.

There are differences in each party's intentions regarding their relationships with the ruling coalition and their ability to demonstrate their influence in the Diet, Japan's parliament, even though the opposition camp now holds a majority in both chambers following the July 20 House of Councillors election.

Asked by reporters whether his party will aim for a regime change in the Diet vote for the nomination of a new prime minister, Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Sunday, "We should at least discuss this among opposition parties," stopping short of showing an aggressive stance.

On Sunday, Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba abruptly announced his resignation in the face of rising calls within his own party to step down after the ruling party suffered a major defeat in the election for the Upper House.

The poor election showing had further accentuated the party's struggles under Ishiba, since the LDP relinquished its majority in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in an election held shortly after he took office as prime minister in October last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]