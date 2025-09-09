Hitachi Launches Train Car Plant in Maryland

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Ltd. put a 100-million-dollar next-generation train car plant in Maryland into full-scale operation on Monday.

The factory plans to produce 20 train cars per month, creating 1,300 jobs. It is expected to generate an economic impact of about 350 million dollars annually.

The Japanese company hopes that the new plant, which uses cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, will help expand its North American train car business.

Hitachi CEO Toshiaki Tokunaga said that the plant "brings together expertise in a wide range of fields including digital and AI technologies, not just manufacturing insights."

The 29,000-square-meter plant plans to supply over 600 train cars in Washington and nearby areas. It has received an order from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for subway cars.

